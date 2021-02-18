Gabelli Funds LLC Has $14.35 Million Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.11% of The J. M. Smucker worth $14,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 69.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 21.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.42.

SJM opened at $115.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.37. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $131.69.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

