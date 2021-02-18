Gabelli Funds LLC Has $15.21 Million Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 526,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,934 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.09% of FOX worth $15,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in FOX by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in FOX by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 312,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOX stock opened at $30.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.03. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.