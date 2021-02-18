Gabelli Funds LLC Has $16.27 Million Stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.06% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $16,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.7% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 92.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of FMX opened at $70.70 on Thursday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $96.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.41, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.