Gabelli Funds LLC Has $16.80 Million Holdings in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 2.19% of CIRCOR International worth $16,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 713.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 206.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 60.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

Shares of CIR opened at $33.97 on Thursday. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

