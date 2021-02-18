Gabelli Funds LLC Has $17.75 Million Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,618,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Qurate Retail worth $17,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,572,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,799,000 after acquiring an additional 556,972 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,667,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,050,000 after acquiring an additional 341,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,296,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,207,000 after acquiring an additional 262,641 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 837.2% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,502,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,485,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,205,000 after acquiring an additional 890,270 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,505,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,735,562.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

