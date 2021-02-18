Gabelli Funds LLC Has $18.44 Million Stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.59% of Sensient Technologies worth $18,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SXT opened at $76.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.96. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $38.24 and a 52-week high of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.74 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.12%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was down 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.70%.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

