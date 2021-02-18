Gabelli Funds LLC Has $19.63 Million Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 1.22% of Cavco Industries worth $19,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Cavco Industries stock opened at $215.48 on Thursday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.58 and a 52 week high of $233.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $288.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

