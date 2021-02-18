Gabelli Funds LLC Has $20.23 Million Stock Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 951,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.77% of Resideo Technologies worth $20,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,110,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,435 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 11.8% in the third quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,173,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,909,000 after purchasing an additional 228,800 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 1,598,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,740 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 13.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,202,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,225,000 after purchasing an additional 142,712 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 880,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 80,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

REZI stock opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $26.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.13.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on REZI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.85.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

