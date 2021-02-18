Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stock Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.91% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $15,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GCP opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.12. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GCP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

