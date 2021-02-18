Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $17.81 Million in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 125,620 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $17,809,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.05% of Xilinx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $13,601,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xilinx by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Xilinx by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,586 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 32,103 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,826.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XLNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.94.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $139.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.04 and a 200 day moving average of $124.68. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

