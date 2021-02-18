Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.05% of Copart worth $15,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $852,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Copart by 486.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $117.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.19. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.87 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

