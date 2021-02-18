Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.64% of ALLETE worth $20,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 68,690 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,006 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ALLETE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $644,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in ALLETE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $64.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $82.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.00.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 75.68%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers, as well as 15 non-affiliated municipal customers; and regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers.

