Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 2.10% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $20,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. HGI Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 129,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 16,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 74,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 44,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

BATRK opened at $27.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.20. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays began coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

