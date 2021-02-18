Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.51% of Franklin Electric worth $16,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $74.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.43. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.25 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

