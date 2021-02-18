Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.25% of Quidel worth $18,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 465.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 463.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $217.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $72.99 and a 52-week high of $306.72.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on Quidel to $279.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised Quidel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Quidel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.33.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total transaction of $2,114,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,677,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

