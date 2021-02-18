Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 176,950 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 985,450 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 176,950 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.11% of Halliburton worth $18,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 66,298 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 23,005 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,954 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,459 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 246.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 255,716 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 181,907 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $988,810.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,320.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $20.55 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lowered Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.65.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.