Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.07% of PACCAR worth $20,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6,866.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,962,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,619,000 after buying an additional 18,690,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,201,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,380,000 after buying an additional 395,114 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth about $32,163,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 76.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 803,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,526,000 after buying an additional 348,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth about $27,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $96.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.58.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 18.63%.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Argus raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.56.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,434.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,848 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $756,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,798,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

