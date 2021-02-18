Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $19,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 17,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Eaton from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.22.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,946.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $125.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.65 and its 200 day moving average is $111.65. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $130.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

