Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 21,500 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.09% of MGM Resorts International worth $14,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 34.4% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 44,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 11,273 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at about $478,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 286.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 327,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after buying an additional 243,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.18.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $34.96 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.98.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

