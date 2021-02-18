Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 1.05% of SJW Group worth $20,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SJW Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,686,000 after buying an additional 152,573 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SJW Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after buying an additional 108,003 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SJW Group during the first quarter valued at about $16,536,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 24,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

SJW stock opened at $69.22 on Thursday. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $74.32. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

In other SJW Group news, VP Wendy Avila-Walker sold 550 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $36,965.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $67,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,448 shares of company stock worth $433,747. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

