Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 3,711,500 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 81.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 867,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,711,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 1.01% of Evolent Health worth $13,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 78,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $627,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EVH opened at $19.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.40. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

