Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 8,900 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 1.07% of EnPro Industries worth $16,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 35.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 16.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. 92.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $74.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.66. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $83.99.

NPO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

