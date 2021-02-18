Gabi Seligsohn Sells 12,300 Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Stock

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Director Gabi Seligsohn sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $211,314.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at $713,227.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gabi Seligsohn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Gabi Seligsohn sold 12,661 shares of DSP Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $219,794.96.

NASDAQ:DSPG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.40. 235,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,688. DSP Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.99 million, a PE ratio of -68.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. Equities analysts forecast that DSP Group, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

DSPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DSP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 406.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 146,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 117,197 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DSP Group by 34.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 369,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 95,629 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of DSP Group by 37.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 159,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 43,629 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of DSP Group by 33.2% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the third quarter worth $133,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

