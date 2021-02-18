Gala Price Tops $0.0181 on Major Exchanges (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Gala has a total market cap of $126.58 million and approximately $979,923.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala token can now be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Gala has traded up 33.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.44 or 0.00380187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00060466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00079615 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00085339 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00084226 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $224.62 or 0.00434718 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,566.31 or 0.86251276 BTC.

Gala Token Profile

Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official website is gala.games

Buying and Selling Gala

Gala can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

