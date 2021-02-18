Galane Gold Ltd. (GG.V) (CVE:GG) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.27

Shares of Galane Gold Ltd. (GG.V) (CVE:GG) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.27 and traded as low as C$0.22. Galane Gold Ltd. (GG.V) shares last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 132,979 shares changing hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Galane Gold Ltd. (GG.V) from C$0.66 to C$0.64 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.38.

Galane Gold Ltd., through its subsidiary, Galane Gold Mines Ltd., engages in the exploration for, development, and operation of gold mining properties. It operates two mines, including the Mupane Property, which is located in the Republic of Botswana; and the Galaxy Property that is located in the Republic of South Africa.

