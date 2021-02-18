Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $13.17 Million Position in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 5.79% of Nathan’s Famous worth $13,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 528.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Nathan’s Famous in the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

NATH stock opened at $58.33 on Thursday. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $67.27. The firm has a market cap of $240.03 million, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

