Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Stock Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,908 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.58% of Franklin Electric worth $18,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 2.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 69.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin Electric by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the third quarter worth about $231,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $74.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $77.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.82%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FELE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

