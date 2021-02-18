Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,536 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.09% of Campbell Soup worth $13,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,928,000 after acquiring an additional 919,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,913,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,508,000 after acquiring an additional 732,451 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,347,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,860,000 after acquiring an additional 468,711 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,068,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,053,000 after acquiring an additional 222,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,498,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,459,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $46.38 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

