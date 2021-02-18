Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 22,935 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,935 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.09% of FOX worth $15,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 10.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,504,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560,053 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 594.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 887,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,712,000 after buying an additional 760,119 shares in the last quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 4,808.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC now owns 637,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP grew its holdings in FOX by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP now owns 3,605,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,351,000 after buying an additional 478,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in FOX by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,635,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,514,000 after buying an additional 475,037 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $40.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. FOX’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

FOXA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on FOX in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FOX from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.95.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

