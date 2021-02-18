Gameswap (GSWAP) Price Up 139.4% This Week

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Gameswap token can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00001762 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gameswap has traded up 139.4% against the dollar. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $7.67 million and approximately $535,811.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.17 or 0.00383652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00060594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00079209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00085832 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00083200 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.48 or 0.00424690 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.69 or 0.00174690 BTC.

Gameswap Profile

Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,388,135 tokens. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org

Buying and Selling Gameswap

