Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,627.00

Shares of Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,627 ($21.26) and traded as high as GBX 1,630 ($21.30). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,600 ($20.90), with a volume of 46,037 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. The firm has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,627 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,624.62.

In other Gamma Communications news, insider Charlotta Ginman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,607 ($21.00) per share, for a total transaction of £16,070 ($20,995.56). Also, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,600 ($20.90), for a total value of £160,000 ($209,041.02). In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,601 shares of company stock valued at $121,787,114.

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for business in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

