Gannett (GCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GCI opened at $5.51 on Thursday. Gannett has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.52. The firm has a market cap of $759.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates in Publishing and Marketing Solutions segments. The company's principal products include 261 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.5 million and Sunday circulation of 3.3 million; 302 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.7 million; and 383 locally-focused Websites.

