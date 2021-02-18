GAPS (GAP) Hits Market Cap of $4.51 Million

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 18th. During the last week, GAPS has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One GAPS coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000878 BTC on popular exchanges. GAPS has a total market cap of $4.51 million and $366.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,243.44 or 0.99771105 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00043164 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007025 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00171837 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000594 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003219 BTC.

About GAPS

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain . The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

