Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) shot up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $7.18. 327,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 434,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $544.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.55.

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle and independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers.

