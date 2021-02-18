Gas (GAS) Price Reaches $4.35 on Major Exchanges

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One Gas token can currently be bought for approximately $4.35 or 0.00008326 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded up 37.6% against the US dollar. Gas has a market cap of $44.04 million and $18.40 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.62 or 0.00376527 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00060178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00078865 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00083836 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00083523 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.16 or 0.00429254 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,396.02 or 0.85017014 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

