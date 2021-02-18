GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) CEO Brian A. Kenney Sells 29,400 Shares

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $2,843,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,945,543.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of GATX traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $96.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,546. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.67. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $100.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.04.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 34.85%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their price target on GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in GATX by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in GATX by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in GATX by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in GATX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

