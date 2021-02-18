GBS (NYSE:GBS) Trading 6.8% Higher

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS)’s share price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.63 and last traded at $7.67. 54,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 329,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.79.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GBS stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.14% of GBS as of its most recent SEC filing.

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.

