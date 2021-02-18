GCN Coin (GCN) Achieves Market Cap of $255,980.81

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 18th. One GCN Coin token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $255,980.81 and approximately $109.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GCN Coin has traded 237.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $230.43 or 0.00441263 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 96.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 54.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000533 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 tokens. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

GCN Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.