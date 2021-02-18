Geeq Trading 13% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. Over the last week, Geeq has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. Geeq has a market capitalization of $10.28 million and approximately $379,210.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geeq token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00002518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Geeq alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.66 or 0.00414531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00059021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00083173 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00076061 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00081775 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $212.67 or 0.00416510 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00027754 BTC.

Geeq Profile

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,997,222 tokens. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io

Geeq Token Trading

Geeq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.