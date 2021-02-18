Gene Source Code Chain Price Down 5% Over Last Week (GENE)

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 18th. Gene Source Code Chain has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gene Source Code Chain has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gene Source Code Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00062534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $434.16 or 0.00845004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007003 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00035850 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00054947 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00044320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.48 or 0.05022379 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00016952 BTC.

Gene Source Code Chain Token Profile

GENE is a token. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 tokens. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 . The official website for Gene Source Code Chain is www.gscchain.org

Gene Source Code Chain Token Trading

Gene Source Code Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gene Source Code Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gene Source Code Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

