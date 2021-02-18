General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 520.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 16,303 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Surevest LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $595,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 26,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 777.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics stock opened at $164.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.66. The company has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $188.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.07.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.