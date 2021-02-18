General Electric (NYSE:GE) Holdings Raised by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 83.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,879 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in General Electric by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in General Electric by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in General Electric by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its position in General Electric by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. raised its position in General Electric by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 25,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GE opened at $11.86 on Thursday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.77. The stock has a market cap of $103.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

