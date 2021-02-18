General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 349.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in General Mills by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.62. 29,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,885,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.22 and its 200-day moving average is $60.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

