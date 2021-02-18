General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Raised to $85.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Argus raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.95.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of GM traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.95. The company had a trading volume of 587,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,790,967. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.78. The stock has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. General Motors’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 52,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,364,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $1,342,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,335.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,246,258 shares of company stock valued at $55,203,867 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. 1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in General Motors by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354,887 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in General Motors by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 105,720 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 36,467 shares during the period. Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 73,854 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 116,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.