General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,778,216 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 700,552 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for 1.5% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of General Motors worth $323,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 14,779 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 525,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $23,340,917.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,683,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,828,641.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 52,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,364,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,246,258 shares of company stock worth $55,203,867 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.32.

Shares of GM stock traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $52.07. The stock had a trading volume of 198,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,790,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.78.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

