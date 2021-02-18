Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $615.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will report $615.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $632.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $584.60 million. Genesco reported sales of $677.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genesco.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $479.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.21 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on GCO. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Genesco from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, CL King raised their price objective on Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

In other news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,944.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GCO. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Genesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Genesco by 170.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Genesco by 13.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Genesco in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GCO opened at $44.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average is $27.06.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genesco (GCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.