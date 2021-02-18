GenesisX (XGS) Market Capitalization Hits $17,133.73

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 41.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. GenesisX has a total market cap of $17,133.73 and approximately $189.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000279 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,201,954 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

