Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Shares Down 9.4%

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) fell 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.83 and last traded at $1.83. 321,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 35,784,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNUS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Genius Brands International by 486.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,894,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,888 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Genius Brands International by 396.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 341,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Genius Brands International by 77.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 378,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 165,079 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Genius Brands International by 321.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 169,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 129,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genius Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

