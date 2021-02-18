Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 477.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 852.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $40.87 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $44.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.16.

GMAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.