GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect GenMark Diagnostics to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GNMK stock opened at $21.84 on Thursday. GenMark Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $23.59. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.27 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16.

In other news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 5,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $68,352.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,226,251.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $26,260.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 248,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,020.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,776 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,684 over the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GNMK shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

